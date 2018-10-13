Peter McGuire, Church St., Listowel & Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Sunday(Oct.14th),from 3pm – 6pm. Remains arriving at St.John’s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass on Monday (Oct.15th) at 12noon, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to “Acquired Brain Injury Ireland”. House private on Monday morning please.