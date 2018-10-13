Peter McGuire, Church St., Listowel & Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Sunday(Oct.14th),from 3pm – 6pm. Remains arriving at St.John’s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass on Monday (Oct.15th) at 12noon, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to “Acquired Brain Injury Ireland”. House private on Monday morning please.
Latest News
6% rise in the number of people caught in possession of drugs for personal...
There has been a 6% rise in the number of people caught in possession of drugs for personal use in Kerry.Since January, 377 people...
Kerry Victory At Pitch & Putt National Inter-Club
There's been Kerry success in the ¼ Finals of Pitch & Putt’s National Inter-Club competition.Jason O'Connor reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have earned a 10-all draw at English Premiership leaders Exeter in Pool 2 of the Heineken Champions Cup.Luke Cowan-Dickie's try helped the...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Latest Sports
Kerry Victory At Pitch & Putt National Inter-Club
There's been Kerry success in the ¼ Finals of Pitch & Putt’s National Inter-Club competition.Jason O'Connor reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have earned a 10-all draw at English Premiership leaders Exeter in Pool 2 of the Heineken Champions Cup.Luke Cowan-Dickie's try helped the...