Peter Keane has been confirmed as the new manager of the Kerry Senior football team.

Keane has been ratified on a 3 year term to replace Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Tommy Griffin, Maurice Fitzgerald, James Foley and Donie Buckley make up his management team.



Chairman of County Committee Tim Murphy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/KerryGAA.mp3



Kerry GAA executive say they’ll take two-to-three weeks to appoint Keane’s successor as Minor manager.





Also at the meeting Patrick O’Sullivan was put forward for the position of Munster Council Vice Chairman