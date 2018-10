GAELIC GAMES

The speculation as to who will be the next Kerry Senior Manager has moved back towards the current Minor Manager, Peter Keane.

Media sources are reporting that Kerry County Board will ratify Peter Keane and a backroom team of Tommy Griffin, Donie Buckley and Maurice Fitzgerald on Monday night.





Former Kerry Captain and Radio Kerry GAA analyst, Billy O’Shea believes that Peter Keane would be an excellent choice as Manager.