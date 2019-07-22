Peter Keane Gives David Moran Fitness Update – Match Reaction

Well, Kerry and Donegal played out an emphatic draw in Croke Park yesterday.

It was end to end stuff in the 2nd game of the Super 8’s, the sides finishing level on 1-20 a piece.

Peter Keane spoke to Radio Kerry after the game:

Peter Keane also confirmed that he is hopeful that David Moran will be fit to face Meath on Saturday week, the Rahillys man took a knock to his foot in Kerrys win against Mayo last weekend.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner also spoke after the game, he says that a draw is the fairest result

Kerry will need at least a point against Meath to guarantee their place in the semi finals of this years championship. That game of coarse will be live on Radio Kerry on Saturday, August 3rd, with the game scheduled to throw in at 6pm.

Tickets are now available in the usual outlets, they are 25 euro and are general admission, similar to that of the Kerry v Mayo game in Killarney.