Peter Doyle, Forge Cross and Cluain Dara, Oakpark, Tralee and Beaufort

Beloved husband of the late Nora, dear father of Gerard, treasured grandfather of Jack, Peter, Avril and Philip and brother of the late Maureen, Dinny, Paddy and Bridie.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Katie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Peter with the Requiem Mass being steamed at 12 noon on Tuesday on www.stjohns.ie and interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the coronary care Unit , U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

