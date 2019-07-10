Reposing at the home of his son John (eircode V92 KH26) in Ballynane tomorrow Thursday (July 11th) from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Remains to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to Ballinclár Cemetery.
Peter Curran, Ballynane, Annascaul.
Rita Manning née Griffin, Lisdorgan, Lispole.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Thursday (July 11th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Dingle. Requiem mass...
Calls for army to be brought in to deal with ongoing feud in Killarney...
A Kerry County Councillor says the army needs to be called in to tackle violence and anti-social behaviour in a Killarney estate.Cllr Donal Grady...
€1,000 a month to rent one-bedroom apartment in Dingle
It's costing €1,000 a month to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Dingle.That's according to Tralee Area President for St Vincent de Paul, Paddy Kevane.This...
Castle Street in Tralee to remain closed
Kerry County Council has again stated that a main road through Tralee town is to remain closed.The local authority closed a section of Castle...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results
RESULTSEast Kerry Junior League Division 2 Final, sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Killarney Spa Killarney 0-14 -vs- 1-10 Dr. CrokesMinor Football Championship Group...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERCeltic came from a goal down to win 3-1 away to FK Sarajevo in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round...
Evening Sports Update
TENNISThe women's semi final line-up at Wimbledon is complete.Seven-time champion Serena Williams will face the eighth seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday.Williams...