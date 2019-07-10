Peter Curran, Ballynane, Annascaul.

Reposing at the home of his son John (eircode V92 KH26) in Ballynane tomorrow Thursday (July 11th) from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.  Remains to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards to Ballinclár Cemetery.

