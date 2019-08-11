Permission sought for substation to connect to North Kerry solar farm

Planning permission is being sought for an electricity substation in North Kerry to connect to a proposed solar farm.

Terra Solar II Ltd has already been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanala for the solar farm at Tullamore, Drombeg and Coolkeragh, Listowel.

Terra Solar II Ltd was granted planning permission in May by An Bord Pleanala for 360,000 square metres of solar panels on the solar farm, which is to have a lifespan of 35 years.

The company is now applying for planning permission for an electricity substation to connect to and serve the solar farm on a 99-hectare site Tullamore, Drombeg and Coolkeragh, Listowel.

They’re also seeking permission for infrastructure to tie into an existing overhead transmission line including two new masts and overhead cabling.

The company is applying directly to An Bord Pleanala as it’s a Strategic Infrastructure Development.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared for the proposed substation, and is available to view at Kerry County Council or An Bord Pleanala’s offices or online at www.northkerry110kvsubstation.ie

Submissions or observations can be made to An Bord Pleanala up until the 4th of October.