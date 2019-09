Permission is being sought to change the use of buildings in Listowel to develop a betting office.

Boylesports has applied to Kerry County Council to change the use of the rear of 21 William Street from retail to a betting shop and to alter and build a single storey extension the rear of 19 and 21 William Street.

The application relating to the protected structures also includes signage.

Planners will decide on the application by October 2nd.