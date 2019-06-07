Permission sought for distillery in former Killarney coach house

Permission is being sought for the conservation and refurbishment of a derelict 19th century coach house in Killarney as part of a craft distillery development.

Killarney Distillers Limited has made the application to Kerry County Council for the coach house and adjoining courtyard within Aghadoe House, which is a protected structure.

The planning application says the craft distillery will be sensitively incorporated into the coach house and courtyard and will include the reinstatement of the roof and addition of a glazed canopy to form an entrance space.





The application also includes a reception, café, restaurant, shop and bar facilities.

As part of the proposal a partly demolished stone wall will be repaired and extended and provision will be made for the preservation of an existing walking route from the R563 road and Fossa Primary School.

The development will include a new still house and event space which will accommodate equipment for distillation and a tasting area and another building to fill casks and bottles.

Landscaping works will include the preservation of mature and specimen trees.

Planners will decide on the application by July 23rd.