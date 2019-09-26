Permission sought for community nursing unit on St Finan’s grounds

The HSE is seeking planning permission for a community nursing unit and residential care centre on the grounds of the former St Finan’s Hospital in Killarney.

The proposed development will be part single and part two storey and will have130 ensuite bedrooms, including 30 for patients with dementia.

The application also seeks permission for family overnight rooms, treatment rooms, day rooms and internal courtyards.

New access is being sought from the Upper Lewis Road and permission is being sought to demolish two farm buildings; none of the works will impact the former St Finan’s Hospital, which is a protected structure.

A decision is due on October 24th.