Permission sought for apartments on site of former Tralee bakery

Permission is being sought to develop apartments on the site of a former bakery in Tralee.

In March 2017, Barry’s Bakery closed its doors for the final time after 92 years.

Paddy Barry has now applied to Kerry County Council to demolish the bakery building, stores and office buildings.

He is seeking permission to build a two-storey building containing seven apartments along with amending and setting back the site access.

Kerry County Council planners will decide on the application in the coming weeks.