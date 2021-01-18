Permission sought for 72 housing units in Castleisland

Planning is being sought for a major housing development in Castleisland.

LSG Property Developments Limited has applied to Kerry County Council to demolish an existing disused funeral home at Cahereen West, Killarney Road and build 72 housing units.

The proposed development comprises six apartments, 15 two-bed houses, 44 three-bed houses and 7 three-bed end-of-terrace houses.

It also includes 139 car parking spaces; bicycle parking and a pedestrian walk along the bank of the River Maine.

A decision from planners is due on the application in the coming weeks.