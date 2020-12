Permission is being sought for a two-storey apartment block in Tralee.

Crean Partnership trading as Oakview Properties has applied to Kerry County Council for the construction of two-storey block containing thirteen apartments at Oakview Village.

The apartments will include ten one-bed units and three two-bed units along with a communal social space, office, refuse, plant and storage area, landscaping and parking.

Planners will decide on the application in the coming months.