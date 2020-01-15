Permission refused for six house development in Rossbeigh

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for six houses in Rossbeigh.

The decision by Kerry County Council to grant permission for the development, subject to conditions, was appealed by several people in the locality.

Con O’Sullivan and Dan Tim O’Sullivan were proposing to demolish an existing house on a one-acre site at Rossbehy and replace it with six detached houses, including separate entrances and parking.

Eileen Cahill, who owns and operates Rossbeigh Beach Cottages, said the proposed development would adversely affect the views over Rossbeigh Strand from her properties and would jeopardise her business.

Homeowners Dermot Ivo and Kay O’Sullivan were concerned that the proposal would be visually obtrusive, would impact on their properties and could devalue them.

An Bord Pleanala said the applicants failed to submit sufficient information to enable the board to fully assess and determine the proposal.

This included no site survey of ground conditions and no information on how surface water would be handled during construction.

Therefore, the board said it would be premature to grant planning permission and contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

The board added the proposal would be unduly dominant and visually obtrusive in relation to the surrounding properties including a loss of daylight; it also raised concerns about traffic movements to the development.