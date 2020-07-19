Permission granted for waste recycling facility in Tralee industrial estate

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for a waste recycling and civic amenity site in a Tralee industrial estate.

Dillon Waste applied for ten-year permission to develop the facility in the townland of Buntalloon in the Monavalley Industrial Estate.

The waste recycling facility, located adjacent to the Bracker O’Regan road, includes a building measuring over 2,600 square metres, external storage, weighbridge, parking and new vehicular access.

The facility will accept skip and glass waste and have a civic amenity facility.

Several objections were made raising concerns including traffic, noise pollution and potential impact on residential amenity.

Planners granted permission, subject to conditions, stating the location in an industrial estate is the most appropriate for such a development along with road access.

They said that issues about potential odour and noise were addressed to the satisfaction of the council’s environmental section.