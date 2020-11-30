Permission granted for traditional Irish music show at Killarney Racecourse

A decision to grant permission for an Irish traditional music, song and dance show to take place on the grounds of Killarney Racecourse has been upheld.

Kerry County Council gave the green light for the change of use of the Jim Culloty bar and event area to a theatre use for the duration of the nightly Celtic Steps show at the Ross Road venue.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which has also granted permission for the development.

The new application by Celtic Steps Entertainment Limited followed a previous refusal by both the council and An Bord Pleanála for retention planning for an entertainment venue made by Killarney Race Company DAC.

Permission was granted, subject to seven conditions, by Kerry County Council.

This was appealed by local residents, Majella and Donal O’Sullivan, who had no issue with the show but had concerns about the location, the effect on them, other residents and the environment, and the planning precedent that would be set.

An Bord Pleanála said it was satisfied there would be no undue impact on the residential amenity of the area because of noise or traffic, and adequate information was submitted to address any potential environmental or ecological impacts.

Permission was granted subject to six conditions including that noise control measures be fully implemented.

Performances will be permitted between 8.30 and 10.30 pm Sunday to Friday from May to October inclusive.