Permission has been granted for a retail warehouse development in Tralee.

Shortmore Limited is constructing the 3,900 square metre building at Mile Height Business Park in Manor East.

The development will have the potential to be sub-divided into up to four units.

Carparking, signage and related services were included in the application.

Planners have granted permission subject to a number of conditions including that it is limited solely to the sale of bulky goods.