Permission granted to redevelop former Xtra-vision unit

An Bord Pleanala has granted permission to change the use of the former Xtra-vision unit at Manor West, Tralee to a restaurant and café.

The board upheld the decision of Kerry County Council to give the plan the green light which was appealed by Patrick Henderson of Faha East, Killarney.

Along with changing the use of the building, PSIC Investments Holdings Limited want to build a take-out booth, alter windows and traffic flow and erect signage.





An Bord Pleanala said the development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety.