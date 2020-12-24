Permission granted for Fenit diving boards

Planning permission has been granted for new diving boards in Fenit.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the development at Fenit subject to five conditions.

Kerry County Council granted permission, subject to three conditions to Fenit Development Association to modify the existing concrete structures and build two new diving boards at Fenit Bathing Slips.

The development includes access platforms, railings and associated services.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Tralee Bay Swimming Club and others; who stated they are in favour of the reinstatement of the diving boards but only by means of much simpler and less destructive and intrusive alternatives.

They pointed to the visual and physical intrusion of the proposal, omission of information and maintenance.

Kerry County Council opposed the reinstatement of the original diving board plinth due to the shallowness of the sea and this proposal relates to deeper water; the council will maintain the boards.

In granting permission, An Bord Pleanála said it took the Kerry County Development Plan into consideration to facilitate the development of sustainable water sports.

Among the five conditions are amendments to the proposal, including the omission of the lower diving board, on safety grounds.