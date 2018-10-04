Permission granted to environmental group to judicially review Shannon LNG planning decision

An environmental lobby group has been granted permission to judicially review a decision by An Bórd Pleanála to extend planning permission for the Shannon LNG.

Friends of the Irish Environment took the case to the High Court.

Planning permission for the Shannon LNG project to develop a €500 million liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank was granted in 2008.





In July, An Bórd Pleanála granted a five-year planning extension.

The following month it was revealed that a deal had been struck that would see US-based company, New Fortress Energy, develop the facility with a expected completion date in 2020.

Today in the High Court, Mr Justice Barniville granted Friends of the Irish Environment leave to judicially review the extension of planning permission.

Director of the group, Tony Lowes believes An Bórd Pleanála took no account of Climate Action legislation in making its decision and is taking the challenge to ensure Ireland meets commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

Mr Lowes says the proposed terminal is in a sensitive and protected area.

Mr Lowes also raised concerns about New Fortress Energy’s use of fracked gas.

The matter will return to court on 18 November when further directions will be given by the judge.