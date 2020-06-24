Permission granted to demolish derelict ice plant in Dingle

Kerry County Council has granted permission for the demolition of the existing derelict ice plant building in Dingle.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine made the application to demolish the 149 square metre derelict building at An Daingean Fishery Harbour Centre, Farrannakilla.

Planners said the building could be seen as an eyesore in a focal part of the town and there is an opportunity to replace it with a proposal to better suit the area and improve it aesthetically.

No objections were received to the demolition and permission was granted subject to three conditions.