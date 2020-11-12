Periods of free parking in Killarney and Listowel this Christmas

There’ll be periods of free parking in both Killarney and Listowel this Christmas.

During December, there’ll be free all-day parking in three of Killarney’s car parks, while the times will vary in the town’s remaining car parks.

There’ll also be two hour free parking in Listowel over Christmas.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says it’s vital for the local economy that everyone supports local businesses this Christmas.

Councillor Cronin announced there’ll be free parking all day in the Lewis Road, High Street and Rock Road car parks.

Parking will be free from 8.30am to 11am in the Glebe and Upper New Street car parks, while Fair Hill and New Street Lower car parks will be free of charge between 8.30am and 1pm and the New Street Lower car park will also be free from 4pm to 6.30pm during December.

Meanwhile, there’ll be two hour free parking in all council-run car parks in Listowel from December 5th to January 2nd; the council is reminding people there are over 400 off-street car parking spaces available in Listowel town with unlimited free parking.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley is urging people to adhere to public health guidelines while supporting local this Christmas.

Earlier this month it was announced there’d be all-day free parking in council-run car parks in Tralee from November 30th until January 4th.