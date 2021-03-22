Have People’s Impression of the Blow-in Changed?

CJ Stander was brought in by Munster at the ripe old age of 22 having been told he wasn’t “big enough” to represent the Springboks despite having impressed at an underage level for his country and being highly-rated by the Bulls.

Ove 150 appearances for Munster, 51 caps for Ireland and 1 – if not a second this summer – Lions cap and Stander is now recognised as one of the best forwards in Ireland.

He announced his retirement during the week and there was a huge outpouring of well wishes for him.

Has he changed the impression of the project player?

Former President of Munster Rugby Mike Keane