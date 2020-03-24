People using Kerry walking routes urged to respect rules

People using walking routes around Kerry during the current coronavirus outbreak are being reminded to respect rules.

The South Kerry Development Partnership says lambing and calving season is well underway and as a result herds and flocks are very vulnerable at this time.

SKDP says landowners along all public walking trails in south Kerry are very welcoming of people on walks.

The organisation says dogs should not be brought on walks under any circumstances and people must obey this rule.

SKDP says walking trails are an ideal way to get exercise but people must practice social distancing and have appropriate footwear and clothing.

There are 21 different walking trails in the region and full details as well as maps for these are available to download/print from www.southkerry.ie/trails