People urged to take part in Let’s Get Kerry Walking

People are being called on to take part in Let’s Get Kerry Walking, the national Operation Transformation walk day this January.

Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership have teamed up with Sport Ireland and Healthy Ireland to bring the National Operation Transformation Walk to Kerry.

The walk will take place along Tralee’s canal on January 12th.





This January will mark the ninth annual year of the Kerry Operation Transformation walk.

Hundreds of walkers are expected to take part in this year’s event on January 12th at 11am from the Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre.

The 8km route will take walkers along the old tow path of Tralee Ship Canal, the option of a shorter route is also available.

Community Walking Programme Facilitator with Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership Askea Calnan, says the walk provides a great opportunity to get active.

Registration opens at 10.30am and people are being urged to arrive early.