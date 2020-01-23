People urged to have say on future of Tralee Town Park

People are being urged to have their say on the future of Tralee Town Park.

Kerry County Council is developing a strategic plan, and is inviting submissions and opinions from park users and the wider public.

Known as The Green, Tralee Town Park is one of the largest urban public parks in Ireland, covering 35 acres.

The council is asking people to complete a survey their website (www.kerrycoco.ie); copies of it are also available at County Buildings, Tralee Library, and the Tralee Municipal District offices at Princes Quay.

Local secondary schools will also be out and about encouraging and helping people to complete the survey by the February 21st deadline.