People urged to properly plan all excursions on Kerry mountains

People who are planning excursions on Kerry’s mountains are being urged to be prepared and properly plan for all possibilities.

Kerry Mountain Rescue assistant PRO Alan Wallace says people need to know the limits of their capabilities before undertaking any activities.

During the festive season weather conditions can change quickly and mountains can become covered in snow or ice.

Mr Wallace says people need to have the right equipment with them to prevent any injuries:

Kerry Mountain Rescue are also appealing to people to ensure they have at least one fully charged mobile phone with them while undertaking outdoor activities.

This can be used to help locate you quicker in cases of emergency.

Kerry Mountain Rescue assistant PRO Alan Wallace says while the majority of people are prepared, there are still risks associated with such activities:

The team can be contacted by phoning 999 or 112 and asking for mountain rescue.