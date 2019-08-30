People urged to plan ahead when it comes to funding education

People are being urged to plan ahead when it comes to funding education.

Recent research from the Irish League of Credit Unions’ shows it cost €37,000 to send a child living away from home to college for four years; that drops to €26,000 if the student is living at home.

With the college year due to start, parents of young people going to third level, as well as individuals returning to education full or part-time, and employers hoping to upskill staff are being reminded that their local credit union has funding options.

Speaking on In Business, Helen Courtney Power of Killarney Credit Union said local credit unions can help fund education for people in different situations.