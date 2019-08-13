People urged to make views known on proposed mussel farm in Kenmare Bay

People are being urged to make their views known on a proposed 550-acre mussel farm in Kenmare Bay.

A group has been formed, the Friends of Kenmare Bay; they’re opposing the application by Westpoint Shellfish Ltd for the mussel farm in Ardgroom.

Conor Murphy of the group says 10 fishing jobs would be affected by this proposal.

He’s encouraging people to view the plans for the proposed mussel farm, and to make observations on it by the 23rd of August.

Conor Murphy is also critical of the application process for such projects, saying there’s too short a timeframe to object.

Observations or submissions can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (Aquaculture and Foreshore Management Division), National Seafood Centre, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

Observations or submissions must refer to the application number T05/490A and the applicant Westpoint Shellfish Ltd.