People urged to continue supporting Kerry producers throughout next year

People are being urged to continue supporting Kerry producers throughout next year.

John Harty of Taste Kerry, which represents the county’s food and drink producers, says the hospitality sector and food sales have been badly hit due to public health restrictions.

He says while it’s been difficult, operating take-away services has been beneficial to local businesses.

Mr Harty says the emphasis is on supporting local in the lead up to Christmas, however, he feels the public needs to continue this support into next year, to ensure Kerry producers can continue operating: