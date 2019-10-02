People urged to avoid coastal areas of Kerry during Storm Lorenzo

People are being advised to avoid coastal areas in Kerry during Storm Lorenzo.

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Management Team and the Kerry Local Coordination Group which includes the local authority and emergency services both met today to oversee the multi-agency response to the storm.

Met Eireann has issued a status orange weather warning for Kerry from 6 o’clock on Thursday evening to 3 o’clock on Friday morning.

Significant south-westerly winds with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour with a likelihood of flooding and damage in coastal areas are being forecast.

Motorists are being advised to take extreme care during the alert and property owners are advised to secure items susceptible to high winds.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says coastal areas are most at risk: