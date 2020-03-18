People told not to turn up at UHK for COVID-19 testing

People are being told not to turn up to University Hospital Kerry for COVID-19 tests.

Kerry’s Fianna Fail councillors are asking the public to adhere to the advice of health authorities, social distance, stay calm and not to panic buy.

The group is asking for clarity and certainty to be given to employers by the Government if they continue to pay employees that have been let go that they will not face immediate cash flow difficulties or come under pressure from their banks.

They are also requesting a moratorium on mortgage repayments and loans, supports for those renting and suspending or deferring utility payments.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail Cllr Mikey Sheehy, who is a member of the HSE South Health Forum, says people can only be tested after being referred by their GP: