People Before Profit TD says people in Kerry direct provision centre “abjectly failed and endangered”

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says people in direct provision have been “abjectly failed and endangered” because of the state’s response to Covid-19.

Residents at an accomodation centre in Cahersiveen were told more people had been infected there because residents had failed to stick to public health guidelines.

But the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland says conditions there are too cramped to make social distancing possible.

Deputy Smith says people at the centre are being treated unfairly: