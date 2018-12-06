People in North Kerry urged to take part in creating visitor experience development plan

People in North Kerry are being encouraged to take part in the process to create a new visitor experience development plan.

Fáilte Ireland is overseeing the plan for the north of the county and Loop Head area of Co Clare; it aims to grow visitors, extend the tourist season, and spread business across the region.

A plan for the Skellig area was launched earlier this year, and one for Dingle is being finalised.





New Projects Officer for North Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula with Fáilte Ireland, Declan Murphy, says it’s hoped the planning and research for the North Kerry plan will start in the middle of next year.

He says it could be 2020 when it’s implemented, and will be in place for up to five years.

Declan Murphy says it’ll be developed in partnership with the community and people working in the trade.

Projects Officer for North Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula with Fáilte Ireland, Declan Murphy says there are no plans at present to create loops off the Wild Atlantic Way in North Kerry.

He says, however, that the visitor experience development plan being created for the area will provide opportunities to showcase other parts of Kerry that are not on the Wild Atlantic Way.

