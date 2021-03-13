People of Killarney invited to take part in photo competition for virtual St Patrick’s Day

The people of Killarney are being invited to take part in a photo competition as part of the town’s virtual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

People are asked to take a photo within their 5km of what St Patrick’s Day means to them.

The winner will be chosen by a combination of public vote and the St Patrick’s Festival committee, and will receive a basket of Killarney-themed produce, from local food producers, market traders and specialist suppliers.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Brendan Cronin, says the competition will showcase the beautiful area of Killarney.

Entrants must send their photo to [email protected]