People of Killarney invited to take part in photo competition for virtual St Patrick’s Day

The people of Killarney are being invited to take part in a photo competition as part of the town’s virtual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.
People are asked to take a photo within their 5km of what St Patrick’s Day means to them.
The winner will be chosen by a combination of public vote and the St Patrick’s Festival committee, and will receive a basket of Killarney-themed produce, from local food producers, market traders and specialist suppliers.
Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Brendan Cronin, says the competition will showcase the beautiful area of Killarney.