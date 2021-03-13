People of Killarney invited to take part in photo competition for virtual St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Festival Committee are delighted to announce a photo competition to celebrate your virtual St. Patrick Day - from the comfort of your own 5KM. Simply take a photo that reflects St Patrick’s Day for you and upload it to the following email address: [email protected] the competition Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Cllr. Brendan Cronin, said “The Photographic Competition will showcase the beautiful area we live in, the fun and craic within our own bubbles. Hopefully this time next year we’ll all be taking photos of the real parade in town. The beautiful prize shows the resilience and initiative of our creative and very talented producers” . The winning photograph as chosen by YOU and two judges from the committee, will receive a basket of Killarney’s finest themed produce, donated from local food producers, local market traders and specialist suppliers. Killarney’s Neighbour food, initiative hosted by Alice Thompson, Catriona Kennedy, Philip O'Callaghan & Tom Kennedy, have given a platform for some of the most inspiring food producers in the greater Killarney area. Included in the prize are a selection from Killarney Artisan Chocolate , Killarney Brewing Company, Muckross Creamery, Real Bread Killarney, Bricín, Green Earth Organics, Killarney Coffee Roasters, Poppa Doms Farm Shop. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

