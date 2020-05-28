People in Kerry urged to be vigilant as orange forest fire warning issued

Kerry County Council is advising people not to light gorse fires, as a national forest fire warning is issued.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued a level orange warning, which means there’ll be a high risk of fires until 12pm tomorrow (Friday, May 29th).

The warning applies to all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses, heather and gorse exist.

Kerry County Council is urging people not to light gorse fires at this time of year, stating they put lives and property at risk.

The public is being asked to be vigilant and to report any fires immediately,

Further information is available here.