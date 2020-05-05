People in Kerry urged to take part in Virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Day

People in Kerry are being urged to take part in the first ever Virtual Alzheimer’s Tea Day this Thursday (May 7th).

The annual Tea Day is the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s biggest fundraiser, and this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it can’t take place in its traditional form.

As a result, the society will lose around €500,000.

The society are now calling on people in Kerry to show solidarity with people with dementia and their family carers by sharing a cup of tea with their loved ones over the phone or online.

Among those taking part in the Virtual Tea Day this week will be ASI ambassador and West Kerry man Daithí Ó Sé.