People in Kerry urged to take part in suicide prevention training

People in Kerry are being urged to take part in suicide prevention training.

Figures contained in the National Office for Suicide Prevention’s annual report show that 352 people died by suicide in Ireland last year, 200 fewer than in 2009.

In Kerry, 11 people died by suicide last year, and 12 the previous year.

Kerry’s suicide rate is still well ahead of the national average; between 2016 and 2018 the average rate of suicide per 100,000 population nationally was 8.2, but it was 11.1 in Kerry.

Resource officer for suicide prevention with Cork and Kerry, Martin Ryan is urging people in Kerry to get suicide training, in an attempt to reduce the number of people taking their lives.

Those interested in taking part in suicide prevention training can email [email protected]