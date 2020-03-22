People in Kerry urged to play their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19

People in Kerry can help save lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19.

That’s the message from the emergency services and civic leaders across the county.

The HSE, An Garda Síochána, Kerry County Council, Cork City Council and Cork County Council have issued a joint appeal amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

The civic leaders and emergency services are appealing to the public to continue to heed messages on social distancing, hand hygiene and other advice from the HSE.

A joint message from the Mayor of Kerry, HSE representatives and senior Gardaí states everyone must play a role in the days ahead to defend Kerry against the spread of COVID-19.

HSE management say they’ve been over-whelmed by the support from the people of Kerry to date and Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Ger Reaney, thanked people throughout the county for their incredible support of all healthcare staff.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO of South-South West Hospital Group is reassuring people that they are working non-stop to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Niall Kelleher is appealing for a sense of community and solidarity and urging people to look out for each other – something he says we are renowned for in Kerry.

Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster says all units of An Garda Síochána are committed to support communities.

She adds that they don’t want vulnerable people to put themselves at risk and is urging any member of the public to contact their local Garda station if they need assistance.