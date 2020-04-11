People of Kerry thanked for their work on stopping the spread of COVID-19

Statutory agencies in Kerry and Cork have thanked people for their work on stopping the spread of COVID19 as the counties enter what they describe as a critical phase in the fight against the virus.

Representatives of the HSE, an Garda Siochana, Kerry County Council as well as Cork City and County Council have appealed to everyone to continue their efforts.

The agencies have been working together to co-ordinate the community response to the crisis. In a joint statement they say they wish to praise the people of Kerry and Cork for everything they have done so far.

Ger Reaney, the Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the collective efforts are clearly making a difference, but it is crucial everyone keeps up those efforts especially over the bank holiday weekend.

Gardai are warning that an extensive network of checkpoints have been established across Kerry and Cork to ensure public compliance with all restrictions.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell reminded the public that the Kerry Community Response Helpline would remain open on 1800 807 009 over the Easter Weekend.

She appealed to everyone not to be tempted to breach the guidelines and the travel restrictions over the weekend as it is a critical phase in the battle against the virus.