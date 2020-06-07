People of Kerry thanked for their efforts during COVID-19 crisis

The acceleration of the Government’s reopening roadmap is possible thanks to the huge effort of people throughout Kerry.

That’s according to Minister for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

Phase two of the roadmap begins tomorrow which will see people able to travel around the county and retail stores will also reopen.

Minister Griffin is urging people to continue to follow public health advice; he says this acceleration is due to the high level of compliance with social distancing and hygiene measures, adding it’s vital it continues.

He says during this emergency, Kerry people have suffered, lost loved ones and changed the way they work and live; he thanked the people of Kerry for their efforts.