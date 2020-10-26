People of Kerry thanked for abiding by COVID-19 restrictions

The people of Kerry are being thanked for adhering to new temporary COVID-19 restrictions.

A regional emergency management group, consisting of representatives from the HSE, An Garda Síochána, Kerry and Cork County Councils, and Cork City Council, has thanked the public for continuing to abide by restrictions.

The group has been co-ordinating the community response to COVID-19 for the last seven months, and has praised the people of Kerry and Cork for their efforts so far.

Michael Fitzgerald, Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, says the collective efforts of communities in the two counties have been remarkable.

He added that people need to pull together again to make sure we contain the spread of COVID-19, and asked to self-isolate when waiting for a test or waiting for a test result.

The group is appealing to everyone in Kerry to continue keeping distance, wearing face coverings, catching coughs and sneezes, washing hands, and engaging with contact tracing.