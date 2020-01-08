People from Kerry sought to take part in Citizens’ Assembly on gender equality

People from Kerry are being sought to take part in the Citizens’ Assembly on gender equality.

Amárach Research is currently recruiting 99 members of the public by calling door to door.

No special knowledge is required, but politicians, officers in political parties, and members of advocacy groups active in the area of gender equality aren’t eligible.

The first meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly will take place in Dublin Castle on January 25th.

It’s expected there’ll be another five meetings before the summer, and then the assembly will make recommendations to the Oireachtas.