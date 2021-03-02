People of Kerry reminded when they need to self-isolate in bid to turn tide on COVID-19

The people of Kerry are being reminded when they need to self-isolate and restrict their movements.

Dr Anne Sheahan, Director of Public Health for Kerry and Cork, says the public can turn the tide on COVID-19 by knowing when to stay at home.

The reminder comes as part of a joint campaign from the HSE, Kerry County Council, An Garda Síochána and Cork City and County Councils.

Dr Sheahan says there’s been a slow but steady drop in the number of cases in the region in recent weeks, and there’s now an opportunity to drive infection rates as low as possible.

She says self-isolating means staying at home, and staying in your room, and this applies to anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test or the results of a test, or anyone with a positive test.

People also need to self-isolate and contact their GP if they have any symptoms.

Restricting movement means staying at home, and Dr Sheahan stresses the importance of an entire household restricting their movements when one household member tests positive.

Dr Sheahan is advising people not to put themselves in a position where they unknowingly spread the virus, and not to be the person that passes it on.