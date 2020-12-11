People of Kerry asked to dig deep for the St Vincent de Paul

The people of Kerry are being asked to dig deep to support this year’s Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day, which aims to raise badly-needed funds for people in need all over the county.

Already today, more than four thousand Euro has been raised.

All proceeds raised will go directly to the St Vincent de Paul society in Kerry, which has seen its funding depleted by 80 per cent this year, because of Covid 19.

Over 2,000 households all over Kerry will be helped out by the St Vincent de Paul in the run-up to Christmas.

The aid will come in the form of hampers and food vouchers, responding to people who urgently need cash to pay for food, fuel and Christmas presents for children.

The number of requests for assistance in Kerry has risen sharply this year, with many finding themselves out of work due to the pandemic.

The Society’s Tralee Area President Paddy Kevane, says Covid has taught us, that we never know when we ourselves might fall on hard times:

With its stores closed for most of the year, and other sources of funding cut off because of Covid, Mr Kevane says the need in Kerry was never greater.

He called on the people of the county to once again show the extraordinary kindess they showed during the early stages of the pandemic:

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Radio Kerry St Vncent de Paul Christmas Jumper Appeal, can do so by logging on to radiokerry.ie/donate. You can also call our dedicated phone line (066) 712 8021 (Extension 1) with 100% of the money going to St Vincent de Paul Kerry.