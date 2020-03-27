People going to Kerry beaches told to practice physical distancing

People visiting beaches in Kerry during the current spell of good weather are being told to practice physical distancing.

Kerry County Council is reminding the public that official COVID-19 guidelines apply everywhere.

The warning follows the closure of a beach in the county last weekend due to large crowds.

Director of Environmental Services with Kerry County Council, John Breen there.

He is asking people to act responsibly this weekend in the county when it comes to flattening the COVID-19 curve.

Due to the fine weather, many people may flock to Kerry’s beaches, parks and uplands for exercise.

Last Sunday, Banna Beach was cleared by gardaí following numerous reports of large crowds leading to concerns about social distancing.

John Breen says Kerry County Council has this advice for beachgoers in particular: