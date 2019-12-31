People with flu symptoms asked to contact GP before attending UHK

People with flu symptoms are being asked to contact their doctor before attending University Hospital Kerry.

The hospital’s Emergency Department remains extremely busy today due to a high volume of patients confirmed with influenza.

INMO figures show there are 29 patients on trolleys at UHK today, down from a record 39 yesterday.

In the interest of patient safety, hospital management are asking people experiencing signs or symptoms of influenza to contact their GP or Southdoc before attending the ED.

They’re also reminding the public that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine, and are asking anyone visiting the hospital to use the alcohol hand gels provided.