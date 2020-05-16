People encouraged to write stories on Kerry’s legends, landscape and folklore

People are being encouraged to write stories on Kerry’s legends, landscape and folklore.

Storied Kerry is an initiative aimed at encouraging people in the county to write, record or photograph stories on their part of Kerry.

In recent weeks, stories have been published on a variety of topics, such as Daniel O’Connell’s appearance in court, the last train leaving Killorglin and why Prince Harry never made it to the Rose of Tralee.

The stories, which are from all parts of the county, are published online at storiedkerry.com and on the Storied Kerry Facebook page.

To get involved, contact Storied Kerry through social media or through storiedkerry.com.