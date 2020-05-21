People of Cahersiveen feel Minister didn’t deal with COVID-19 cluster in public letter

The people of Cahersiveen feel the Justice Minister didn’t deal with issues around the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre COVID-19 cluster in his letter to them.

The Minister wrote an open letter as he was concerned at the upset and anger in the south Kerry town.

The Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance has now written a response to the Minister.

In their letter, signed by chair Jack Fitzpatrick, the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance say it’s reassuring to see an Irish government acknowledge to some degree that their actions require an apology.

They add, however, that it seems clear to them that the crux of the issues around the cluster in the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre aren’t dealt with in his letter.

They say there’s been concealment of the risk to the residents of the hotel, the staff, and the people of Cahersiveen and Kerry since March.

There feel there was a clear conflict of interest, of profits versus management of public health risk.

They feel the Remcoll Group/Townbe have utterly failed to manage the COVID-19 cluster at the Skellig Star Hotel.

They say the hotel staff were wholly unprepared to deal with the risks, and had no medical expertise in controlling the spread of the virus.

They also question how it’s acceptable a rural community like theirs which is wholly reliant on tourism had no right to any consultation or analysis on the impact of taking over the single biggest tourism asset in all of South Kerry as a Direct Provision Centre.