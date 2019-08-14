People asked not to swim at Ballybunion’s two Blue Flag beaches

People are being asked not to swim at Ballybunion’s two Blue Flag beaches.

It’s after elevated levels of E. coli were discovered in tests of the bathing waters, following heavy rain on Saturday.

Kerry County Council says it carries out testing of designated bathing waters from June to September, as required under the European Bathing Water Regulations.

They say water at Kerry beaches can be impacted by heavy rainfall in the catchments, which can collect and deposit bacteria, mainly from animal faeces, at the river outflows close to beaches.

The most recent tests on water quality taken on Monday at Ballybunion North and South, two of Kerry’s Blue Flag beaches, show an elevated level of E. coli.

The local authority says this is associated with bacterial input from the catchment following very high rainfall on Saturday – Valentia Met station recorded 28.9mm of rain.

When the levels of bacteria exceed stated levels, Kerry County Council is obliged to erect bathing prohibition notices to protect public health.

They’re advising the public they shouldn’t swim at Ballybunion North and South beaches until results are available in the next day or two of a further water sample taken this morning.